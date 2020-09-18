Mira Rajput wins the internet with a perfect pout and wink as she gets goofy with Instagram filter; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to drop a cute photo of herself. However, her perfect pout and wink caught everyone's attention.

's wife Mira Rajput is known for her style and impeccable looks. Every time, she steps out for an event with hubby Shahid, she manages to steal the show. However, amid the lockdown, Mira is spending time at home with Shahid and kids Misha and Zain. Amid this, she even finds time for herself and often drops cute glimpses of her shenanigans on social media. Speaking of this, Mira recently dropped a cute selfie in which she is seen flaunting her pout.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a stunning selfie where she was seen goofing around with filters. With a sparkly filter, Mira posed for the camera. However, it was her cute pout and wink in the picture that left netizens impressed. The gorgeous star wife was seen clad in a grey tee and sans make up. However, it was the sparkly filter and her pout that stole the show. Mira's hair was tied up in a ponytail as she posed. However, she didn't seem to like little baby hairs coming out.

She captioned the photo as, "Get moving #goawaybabyhair." The star wife left everyone impressed with her shenanigans at home and many dropped sweet comments on her photo.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's selfie:

Meanwhile, recently, when Mira celebrated her birthday at home, Shahid Kapoor dropped an adorable wish for her with a gorgeous photo. The star wife never fails to amaze fans with her style and in the birthday photo too, she looked gorgeous in a one shoulder orange dress.

