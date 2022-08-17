Mira Rajput wishes childhood bestie on birthday by sharing throwback PHOTO

Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. She walks the ramp and also collaborates with fashion brands on several ventures. This time around, Mira took to instagram to greet her childhood bestie with a throwback picture.

Mira Rajput, on Instagram, wished her childhoon bestie on her birthday in the cutest possible way. She shared a throwback photo of herself with her friend Ishita. In the photo that was shared, Mira was seen wearing a pink t-shirt and had a very wide smile on her face. Her friend Ishita had preferred wearing a light blue. Both of them looked absolutely adorable as they enjoyed each other's company. The caption read, "Happy Birthday Ishhh. Love you since 19-god knows what. @ishitawassan". The caption perfectly describes that Mira has known her friend Ishita since the very beginning and that they share a very deep emotional bond.

Have a look at Mira Rajput's Instagram story:

Mira Rajput keeps herself busy taking care of her two children, apart from taking independent fashion consignments. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Shahid will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too release very soon.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor reveals he takes wife Mira Rajput's permission to spend money: ‘I’m a family man now