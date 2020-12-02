Mira Rajput wishes mom in law Neliima on birthday: Pied piper to kids, lioness to her cubs & forever friend

Shahid Kapoor's mom Neliima Azeem turned a year older today and the Jersey star’s wife Mira Rajput shared throwback photos with her to wish her on this day. Along with it, Mira called her 'World's best Dadi' in a sweet note.

Actor 's mom Neliima Azeem turned a year older today and on her special day, Mira Rajput had the best wish for her. Mira and Shahid's mom share a great bond and every once in a while, we get to see photos of the senior star with grandkids Misha and Zain on social media. Now, on her birthday, while Shahid opted to express his love with a lovely photo, Mira picked a couple of throwback pictures to send out love to her mom-in-law on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared throwback photos with Shahid and her mom-in-law. In the first photo, her beautiful mother-in-law could be seen smiling away while in the second photo, Shahid could be seen posing with the two lovely ladies. The happy throwback photos left the internet gushing over the senior star's family moments with Shahid and Mira. In the photos, Mira and Neliima both were seen dressed in ethnic wear while Shahid was seen slaying in a kurta.

Sharing the photos, Mira wrote, "Happy Birthday to the World’s Best Dadi Pied piper to the kids, lioness mama to her cubs and my forever friend. We love you Mom Stay happy, keep dancing through life and may your gift of storytelling never tire."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's birthday wish for mother-in-law, Neliima:

Meanwhile, Shahid too had expressed love for his mom in a post to wish her on her special day. Currently, Shahid is away for the shooting of his film, Jersey. On the other hand, Mira has been spending time with her kids Misha and Zain. She often drops glimpses of her fun at home with kids and leaves the internet in awe. Recently, she shared how her daughter Misha has began chess lessons and even dropped a glimpse of it on social media.

Also Read| Shahid Kapoor's lil girl Misha turns photographer for Mira Rajput; Latter says 'She catches my worst OOTDs'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×