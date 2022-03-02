Mira Rajput wishes newlyweds Sanah Kapur & Mayank Pahwa: In a garden of love, there was magic

Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa on March 02 in a magical ceremony. The wedding was attended by family members and friends. A few hours ago, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a picture with husband Shahid as they looked elegant in their attires. Shahid wore a black outfit while Mira donned a white saree. In addition to this, just a while back, Mira who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, took to Instagram to pour congratulatory wishes to the newlyweds.

To wish the newlyweds, Mira took to the story section of Instagram. She shared Sanah and Mayank’s pictures from their special day. The photo was so dreamy with flowers and decorations. She also penned down a beautiful congratulatory note along with the photo. It read, “In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank @sanahkapur13.” The bride and groom were all smiling in the photo and Sanah looked every inch beautiful in her wedding lehenga. For those unversed, Sanah Kapur is the daughter of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak.

See Mira’s Instagram story here:

Earlier today, Sanah's Kaleera ceremony took place and the entire family came together for the same. Social media was flooded with inside pictures. While Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput can be seen posing with the family in one of the pictures. In another photo, Pankaj Kapur, his wife Supriya Pathak, and Ratna Pathak Shah, her husband Naseeruddin Shah were posing together.

