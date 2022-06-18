Mira Rajput writes a heartfelt note for mother Bela Rajput on her birthday; SEE POST

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. The beautiful diva took to Instagram to wish her mother a happy birthday and shared a few pictures which we believe you would want to watch.

Mira Rajput, who visited her mother to celebrate her mother’s birthday, shared a few pictures on Instagram with her. Her Instagram post had her posing with her mother and both the mother and daughter looked beautiful as they smiled into the camera. Mira kept it casual wearing a blue shirt while her mother donned an elegant printed saree. The posted was captioned as – Happy Birthday Mumma. Words fall short but you never do. I love you #WorldsBestNani #WorldsBestMom. The caption indicates how much Mira loves her mother and also shows that she really looks up to her.

Have a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post:

Mira also shared a few stories where the entire family celebrated her mother’s birthday. The first picture had Mira’s parents pose with their grand kid. It read, “co-parenting the monkeys for life”. The other photos shared included pictures of the diva kissing her mother’s forehead, posing with her and being all praises of the way she carried her saree.

Have a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram stories:

Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of Mira Rajput and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Shahid will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too release very soon.

