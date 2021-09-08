Mira Rajput's 27th birthday celebrations were all about being one with nature, great weather and a picnic

Mira Rajput left the hustle and bustle of Mumbai ahead of her birthday celebrations and headed up north. She celebrated her birthday amidst the hills and stayed away from social media for a bit. On Wednesday, Mira shared a bunch of photos and revealed what her 27th birthday celebrations looked like.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Mira Rajput looked as usual gorgeous as she spent her birthday amidst lush greenery. Without a doubt, the social media diva's celebrations were all about being one with nature, great weather and even a picnic. Yes, you heard that right.

On a sunny day, Mira stepped out for a picnic as she shared a photo of the picnic baskets. In one photo, Mira looked super stylish as she wore big statement earrings, denims, block heels and draped a shawl to keep herself warm amid the pleasant weather. Mira simply captioned the photos with hearts and a balloon emoji.

Take a look at her post below:

Apart from her fans and followers wishing her on social media, Mira also received the sweetest wish from husband Shahid Kapoor. The actor shared two adorable snaps and wrote, "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

Mira, who was equally smitten by Shahid, responded saying, "Husband of dreams. I love you." Click the link below to see Shahid and Mira's photos.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor calls wife Mira Rajput 'centre of his world' as he drops some birthday love for her