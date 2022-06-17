Mira Rajput's beautiful photo in floral dress impresses brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter; Ananya likes it too

Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. She walks the ramp and also collaborates with fashion brands on several ventures. Yet again, the diva treated her followers with beautiful photos of hers on Instagram.

Mira Rajput, on Instagram, graced her fans and admirers with yet another cute photo of hers. The glamorous mom looked fabulous in a colourful floral printed dress as she gave a beautiful smile to the camera. She flaunted a textured Gucci bag and posed in the backdrop of roses. She captioned her post as “power” with a flower emoticon.

Have a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post:

Mira’s post was liked by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, Mira’s own brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, Neha Dhupia, and Ananya Panday. She also received a lot of love in the comments section of her post. Among the many comments in praise of her, a fan had a perfect description of her photo. The comment simply read, “blooming” indicating that the diva was blooming like the beautiful flowers in the photo she shared.

Have a look at those who liked and reacted to Mira's post:

While Mira Rajput keeps herself busy with her fashion consignments, she also manages to look after her two babies. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Shahid will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too release very soon.

