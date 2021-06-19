Mira Rajput's heartwarming note for daughter Misha who is 'not a baby anymore' is too sweet to miss

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor rarely makes an appearance on her parents' social media handles. However, on Saturday, mom Mira could not contain her excitement as her 'little missy' was 'not a baby anymore'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a photo of her daughter Misha clad in a white and black checkered top with the letter 'M' sticker over it. In the photo, we did not get to see Shahid and Mira's daughter completely but just a glimpse of her long hair. Sharing the photo, Mira was ecstatic to see her little girl growing up. She wrote, "Baby M not a baby anymore Growing up too fast! All my things are yours, sweetheart! #littlemissy."

As soon as Mira shared the photo, fans started pouring in sweet comments. A fan wrote, "We want to see her." Another wrote, "I wish you share picture. I miss missy." Recently, Mira shared an adorable photo with her mother Bela Rajput as she celebrated her birthday. She even dropped glimpses from a lavish feast at home on the occasion of her mother's birthday.

The star wife has been spending time at home with Shahid, kids Misha and Zain amid the pandemic. She has also been sweating it out at home and recently had shared a selfie with Shahid, Ishaan Khatter from their workout session.

