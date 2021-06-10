Mira Rajput's hilarious meme on parenting will definitely make you go ROFL; Check out HERE

Mira Rajput is a mother of two kids, son Zain and daughter Misha. The star wife is quite active on Instagram.

’s wife Mira Rajput knows how to keep up with the social life and how to be a cool mom. Mother of two, Mira Rajput Kapoor frequently posts photos and videos on Instagram. Recently, the star wife took to her Instagram and shared a meme that shows Jon Hamm controlling his laugh with the text: “The hardest part of parenting is trying to keep a serious face when your kid does something bad but freaking hilarious”. So Mira Rajput has explained here that controlling one's laugh while parenting is the hardest thing to do as a parent.

Mira Rajput is pretty active on Instagram and often shares pictures and videos of her kids or about healthcare, fitness, looks and makeup, food, Yoga, and many other things. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married back in 2015 and had their first child back in 2016. They welcomed their son, Zain, back in 2018. The pair will be celebrating their sixth anniversary in the coming month. Mira Rajput is making proper use of Instagram where she seeks professional guidance on certain topics and shares it with her followers.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram story here

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit 'Jersey', which will be released in Hindi under the same title. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are among the cast members. Previously Shahid Kapoor worked in ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Padmaavat’ which were blockbuster hits. Shahid’s brilliant acting earned him Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for ‘Ishq Vishk’, Best Actor for ‘Haider’, and Critics Award for Best Actor for ‘Udta Punjab’.

