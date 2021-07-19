Mira Rajput's latest look in an all white traditional attire is an ode to her love for the colour; PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share photos on social media where she donned an ethnic look. Mira managed to leave netizens in awe of her look.

's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing snippets from her life on the same. Be it photos with Shahid or glimpses from her shenanigans with Ishaan Khatter, Misha and Zain, Mira's social media posts tend to go viral. Not just this, her style statement also remains the talk of the town. Often, she dolls up and shares her looks on social media handles. Now, her recent post has grabbed everyone's attention due to her ethnic look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped a couple of photos as she dolled up in a traditional all white look. In the photos, Mira is seen clad in a white kurta with matching Palazzo Pants. She teamed it up with a pair of dangling pearl earrings and a dupatta. Mira's hair was neatly pulled back in a ponytail and she was seen sporting a smartwatch. As she posed in the lush green surroundings, the star wife looked absolutely gorgeous.

Take a look:

Lately, Mira and Shahid's PDA has been lighting up the internet and last week, several posts by the couple for each other had taken their fans by a storm. Mira had shared an adorable unseen photo with Shahid last week as she missed him and it had given fans a glimpse of their love for each other when they are apart.

Not just this, Mira keeps using her social media handle to share fitness, skincare and wellness tips with her followers that receive a lot of love from them.

Also Read| Shahid Kapoor wakes up to the view of Mira Rajput & sea link from his new home; Decide what's more stunning

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×