Mira Rajput's latest quarantine post will crack you up as she clarifies she isn't sneezing; Check it out

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share a photo of herself amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. While Shahid Kapoor and Mira are at home, the star wife shared a stunning photo with a hilarious caption. Check it out.

Among the star wives in Bollywood, if there is one diva who has managed to make heads turn with her style, it is Mira Rajput. ’s ladylove often leaves netizens in awe of her style and every time Mira steps out of her house, she ends up setting news trends. Being a fitness freak, Mira is seen heading to the gym almost every day. However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, gyms are shut and Mira and Shahid are spending time at home with their kids, Misha and Zain.

In the midst of the COVID 19 outbreak, Mira shared a pretty post on social media on Tuesday that is leaving netizens in awe of her. However, while Mira’s photo certainly grabbed the attention, it was her caption that stole the show. In the photo, Mira can be seen covering her face with her hand while trying to suppress and hold back her laughter. Seeing the expression and the current Coronavirus outbreak, Mira mentioned in the caption that she wasn’t sneezing.

Also Read|PHOTO: Amid Coronavirus crisis, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput did a virtual workout at home with their trainer

In the picture, Mira is seen sporting a pretty beige dress with high heels. While the gorgeous star wife surely looked pretty in the photo, it was her caption that will crack you up. Mira wrote, “It wasn’t a sneeze.” In the current atmosphere of Coronavirus scare, the star wife had a different take on her own photo.

Check out Mira Rajput’s photo:

Meanwhile, Mira even shared a cool selfie while staying at home with Shahid and kids Misha and Zain. In her selfie too, the star wife looked absolutely pretty. A day back, both Mira and Shahid worked out virtually with their trainer and shared a photo of the video call on social media. Seeing the star couple sticking to their fitness routine despite the lockdown was motivating enough for their fans. On the work front, Shahid has taken a break from Jersey shoot due to the COVID 19 outbreak. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and will be released on August 28, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More