Mira Rajput's little munchkins bake a cake for her on Mother's Day; Proud mommy says 'I love you my babies'

Mira Rajput can’t hold her emotions as she shared a picture of a cake which is baked by her children on Mother’s Day.

The world is celebrating mother’s day today. Right from common people to celebrities, no one is missing a chance in sharing beautiful words and pictures with their mother. Amid this grim situation around us, even small celebration brightens up the day. As there is lockdown announced in Maharashtra and the celebration mode is a little low but this has not affected and Mira Kapoor’s children spirit. They have baked a special cake for their mother to make her feel special.

Sharing the cake pictures, the star wife wrote, “You two are my whole heart.. a small little piece for Papa…I love you my babies.” The picture which she shared shows, a heart-shaped chocolate cake, and a handmade card. The card reads, “Dear mama, happy mother’s day love Zain and Misha.’ The sweet gesture will surely melt your heart as it did for their mommy. She is so overwhelmed by their emotions that she can’t stop posting it.

Fans are also dropping messages on the post. Earlier, Shahid also shared a rare picture of his mother on Mother’s Day and even penned a long post for her.

Recently, she had shared her childhood picture in which we can spot her sisters too. She had captioned it as ‘Memories give us shelter in the fog of the uncertain future #sisterhood Also what are these sweaters.’ The star wife often shares pictures of her family, husband, and kids. She is very active on social media and in the current situation always trying to spread awareness among the people.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

