Mira Rajput's Moira Rose inspired look for Halloween trolled; Schitt's Creek fans say 'you forgot fancy wigs'

A show that has been quite iconic for many is Schitt's Creek. The family comedy show managed to impress everyone and among Btown, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been a completely ardent fan of it. Particularly, Mira has expressed her love for Moira Rose, a character on the show, several times in her posts on social media. And on Halloween, she decided to dress up as Moira from the show. However, she missed one key element from Moira's look and left fans of the show upset.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shahid's wife Mira shared a video in which she is seen showing off 3 different looks inspired by Moira from the show. From donning Moira's black and white look to opting for her leather jacket attire, Mira showed off each of the iconic looks donned by Moira on the show along with holding each of her sarcastic dialogues as a placard. However, as soon as Mira shared it, fans noticed that the iconic wigs that Moira added to her look were missing. They called her out for it.

A Schitt's Creek fan wrote, "Moira is not moira without her wigs. U failed the assignment." Another wrote, "You forgot the iconic wigs." Another fan called out Mira and wrote, "Well what is Moira without her various toupee?!?!" Another one wrote, "Where is the makeup drama the wigs the shoes... Also the dresses are so boring mira.."

Take a look at comments:

Moira was played by Catherine O'Hara on the family comedy show. The show also stars Eugene and Dan Levy along with Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire. It bagged several Emmy Awards as well. Mira has been a fan and several times has shared that in her posts.

