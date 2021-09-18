Mira Rajput's new candid PICS have a connect with Oprah Winfrey's chat with Prince Harry & Meghan; FIND OUT

's wife Mira Rajput often uses her social media handle to share updates from her life with the actor and their two kids Misha and Zain. However, from time to time, she also expresses her take on various things that are making news and her recent post seems to have a connection with the explosive interview that Oprah Winfrey took of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year. Mira's recent post mentions the explosive chat and how the interviewer Oprah reacted to some of Meghan's responses.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared candid clicks from her recent birthday vacay with Shahid. Sharing the post, she wanted fans to caption her photos in their own way. With it, she also dropped her take on her observant expression and it was related to the chat between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey. She wrote, "Caption this. I can’t stop thinking of Oprah saying “whaaaaeet” during the HM interview." In the photos, Mira is seen clad in a one-shoulder top with light blue jeans.

Take a look:

As soon as Mira shared the post, netizens began dropping their take on her observant expression. A follower wrote, "Moms keeping an eye on their kids." Another wrote, "Somebody's kids are fighting..... Oh wait they are misha and zizi."

Meanwhile, Mira recently shared a couple of photos from her getaway in the hills on her birthday with Shahid. In the adorable photo, Shahid and Mira could be seen enjoying a hike in the woods. Not just this, Mira also revealed in a post that when she left for her birthday getaway, she was overwhelmed. Previously, she shared photos from her children Misha and Zain's birthday party on her social media handle.

