Mira Rajput's phone gets hijacked by her kids as they send gibberish texts to dad Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids recently took over the latter's phone and the consequences were hilarious. Check out her latest Instagram post.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. Recently, the two of them celebrated their 5th marriage anniversary much to the rejoice of their fans. Shahid and Mira tied the knot back in 2015. They are now the doting parents of two kids, Misha and Zain. They make for a perfect family and their social media timelines are proof. The two of them also keep their fans updated about their personal lives.

As we speak of this, Mira Rajput has shared a post on her Instagram handle that surely deserves your attention. The star wife has shared a screenshot of a few gibberish text messages sent from her phone to Shahid Kapoor. She writes in her caption, “Phone-takeover. Any guesses? Must say we are firm believers in a balanced diet.” It surely means her phone has been hijacked by one of her kids and we are now left wondering who among Misha or Zain did the same!

Check out the Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Phone-takeover. Any guesses? Must say we are firm believers in a balanced diet.

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (mira.kapoor) on

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor was last seen in the movie Kabir Singh released in 2019 that went on to become a huge hit. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featured Kiara Advani as the female lead. He is now gearing up for his next movie that happens to be a sports drama titled Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. It is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

