Mira Rajput's pretty in pink 'Zoom Vs Reality' avatars get perfectly captured by Ishaan Khatter; PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her social media handle to share stunning photos while chilling at home. The man behind the lens for Mira was none other than Ishaan Khatter.

Among the stylish star wives in Bollywood, 's ladylove Mira Rajput has always been a favourite of fans when it comes to her sartorial choices. Amid the pandemic too, Mira's virtual meeting wardrobe has impressed netizens. Her chic and classy 'Work from home' looks often give all style goals and now, her recent photos clicked by Ishaan Khatter also seem to be in line with her impeccable wardrobe choices. Recently, Mira shared a sneak peek into her 'Zoom Vs Reality' avatars and well, they were chronicled by none other than Ishaan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped two stunning clicks as she turned muse for Shahid's brother Ishaan. In the photos, the gorgeous star wife can be seen sitting comfortably on a couch. Mira is seen sporting a pretty pink asymmetric halter top with balloon sleeves and her hair is pulled back in a neat ponytail. She is seen sporting a pair of gorgeous earrings with a smartwatch as she chills at home. In the first photo, Mira is caught candidly and she described it as her 'Zoom' look. In the second picture, the star wife is seen showing off her swag with a victory sign and she dubbed it as her 'reality' avatar.

Take a look:

Sharing the photos, Mira credited Ishaan as the photographer and wrote, "Zoom vs Reality." As soon as she dropped the photos, fans started pouring in love for her and Ishaan in the comments. A fan wrote, "I want your photographer." Another wrote, "You beauty." Another wrote, "Can I borrow your photographer?"

Meanwhile, yesterday, Mira began her week on a healthy note by sweating it out in the morning in the backyard. Recently, Mira had also shared a photo while working out in her backyard with Shahid and Ishaan. The goofy photo, which was later deleted by the star wife, gave netizens a sneak peek into their fun while working out.

