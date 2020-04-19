Mira Rajput's 'revenge is sweet' as she shares Shahid Kapoor's magazine cover look from 2003

On Sunday, Mira Rajput shared a surprising throwback photo of husband Shaid Kapoor on a magazine cover and captioned it 'Revenge is sweet'.

Mira Rajput and 's Instagram shenanigans just got a whole lot cuter. On Saturday, Shahid had shared a video giving his fans a glimpse of his 'lazy lamhe' with Mira. In the video, the actor was busy flirting with his wife as he called her 'sexy sexy'. Mira was not entirely thrilled as she commented on Shahid's video saying, "Revenge is in the mail." And now looks like Mira's revenge has been served.

On Sunday, Mira shared a surprising throwback photo of her hubby and captioned it 'Revenge is sweet'. In the photo, a young Shahid can be seen posing on the cover of a magazine along with two other actors. Shahid can be seen striking a rather cool pose on the cover. The photo seems to be captured after Shahid's 2003 debut film Ishq Vishk which was a hit at the box office.

Check out Mira Rajput's post below:

While sharing his video with Mira, Shahid had captioned it, "We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine." Check it out:

Before India could go into a state of lockdown, Shahid was busy shooting in Chandigarh. His last outing at the box office was Kabir Singh which broke several box office records. After winning hearts with his performance in the film, he is now working on the official Bollywood remake of Telugu blockbuster Jersey and was busy shooting for the same.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×