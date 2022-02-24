Mira Rajput's traditional avatar in her latest selfie is a feast to the eyes; PICS

Mira Rajput is an absolute stunner who never fails to turn heads with her trendy sense. The star wife is quite active on social media and never misses an opportunity to wow her fans and followers with her amazing photos. Mira frequently shares glimpses of her life and also publishes wonderful images with her famous husband, which their followers adore. Mira has set the internet on fire yet again with her recent car selfie. Are you ready to check it out?

In the selfie that she put on her Instagram story, Mira Rajput absolutely looked gorgeous. Clad in a baby pink ethnic attire, Mira looked divine. Her attire had aesthetic flower embroidery. She accentuated the look with jhumkas and a dainty little bindi. She also donned subtle, pinkish makeup. However the best part of her entire look? Her beautiful, enticing smile. Need a car selfie 101 real quick? Go ahead, this selfie’s for you! Mira Rajput is the selfie expert and her pictures always make us fall in love with him.

Check her story HERE

Apart from her own pictures, you can always find her cute posts with her kids and her love, Shahid. Her pictures with her Shahid Kapoor always go viral. In terms of Shahid Kapoor's work life, the actor is set to star alongside Mrunal Thakur in the film Jersey. The movie is set to release on April 14th. It is an official remake of a Telugu film of the same name, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Jersey is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill, three South Indian film producers.

