'Miracles do happen': Jawan director Atlee thanks Shah Rukh Khan after trailer got showcased on Burj Khalifa

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly awaited film, Jawan, is set to hit theaters next Thursday, generating significant anticipation among fans eager to see their beloved actor in an action-packed role. This movie marks SRK's first collaboration with director Atlee. The trailer recently premiered on digital platforms and was also displayed on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Following the grand event, director Atlee expressed his gratitude on Twitter, sharing a photo from the night and thanking King Khan for the opportunity.

On Friday, September 1, filmmaker Atlee took to Twitter to share a picture from the grand promotional event of Jawan in Dubai. The photo features Atlee standing with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background, where the trailer of his upcoming movie is being showcased with the text 'An Atlee Film' lit up on the building. In a heartfelt caption, the director expressed his emotions, describing the night as the most unforgettable one. He wrote, “Most memorable night.. I didn’t even imagined this.. Miracles do happen.. Thank you alll.. Thank you @iamsrk sirrrrrrr @RedChilliesEnt.” Have a look:

During the special event, Shah Rukh Khan delivered an energetic performance on the song Zinda Banda. He further added to the spectacle by taking a boat ride on the lake surrounding the Burj Khalifa, personally greeting the large crowd of fans who had gathered there. The film's music director, Anirudh Ravichander, was also present and entertained the audience by singing and dancing during the event.

The movie features Shah Rukh in a showdown against Vijay Sethupathi's antagonist. Actress Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance. Scheduled for a September 7 theatrical release, the action thriller is anticipated to make a significant impact at the box office.

