Mirchi Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Deepika Padukone bags the Make It Large Award, Kalank gets maximum wins

From Deepika Padukone's Make It Large Award to Kalank's maximum number of wins, here's the full winner list of Mirchi Awards 2020:

Mirchi Music Awards 2020 held on February 19 saw many renowned celebs mark their attendance at the event. B-Town names , , , , Urvashi Rautela and others were present at the award show. Singing sensations Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Ila Arun, Talat Aziz and Bappi Lahiri were also spotted. The starlit event was hosted by the talented Shekhar Ravjiani, Aparshakti Khurana and Neeti Mohan. Bollywood beauties dressed their best as they put their foot forward on the red carpet. Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu opted for black ensembles. Taapsee wore a plush gown with front slit and sweetheart neckline. On the other hand, Deepika stunned in a black pantsuit sporting a hoodie. Raveena Tandon wowed in a sequins dress. Sunny Leone opted for a white and green dress.

Speaking of the awards, 's multistarrer film Kalank bagged the maximum number of wins. The film won 6 awards overall while Deepika Padukone took home the Make It Large Award. Album of the year went to Kesari. Make It Large Award got the Mirchi Social Media Icon of the year. Let's look at the full winner's list of Mirchi Awards 2020:

Song of the Year: Kalank Title Track (Film: Kalank)

Album of the Year: Kesari

Indies Song of the Year: Jaan Meri

Album: Jaan Meri (Album)

Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal (Song: Ghar More Pardesiya, Film: Kalank)

Music Composer of the Year: Pritam (Song: Kalank Title Track, Film: Kalank)

Lyricist of the Year: Amitabh Bhattacharya (Song: Kalank Title Track, Film: Kalank)

Listeners’ Choice Song of the Year: Bekhayali (Film: Kabir Singh)

Listeners’ Choice Album of the Year Film: Kabir Singh

Listeners’ Choice Independent (Indies) of the year: Vaaste

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Abhijeet Srivastava (Song: Chashni, Film: Bharat)

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Aakanksha Sharma (Song: Tum Chale Gaye, Film: Marudhar Express)

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: Piyush Shankar (Song: Naina Yeh, Film: Article 15)

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Sahib (Song: Lahu Ka Rang Kara, Film: Laal Kaptaan)

Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging): DJ Phukan, Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters & Sunny MR (Song: Ghar More Pardesiya , Film: Kalank)

Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing): Vijay Dayal (Song: Jugraafiya, Album: Super 30)

Best Background Score: Mangesh Dhakde (Film: Article 15)

Recreated song of the year: Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Lifetime Achievement Award: Usha Mangeshkar

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music: Amar Haldipur

Special Jury Award for Golden Era Album of the Year (1959): Anari & Sujatha

Best Raag-Inspired Song of the Year: Dhola (Film: Yeh Hai India)

Make It Large Award: Deepika Padukone

Mirchi Social Media Icon of the year: Neha Kakkar

Mirchi Trendsetters Album of the year: Gully Boy

