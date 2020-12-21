  1. Home
Mirchi Lagi Toh: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's modern Coolie No 1 song gets mixed reactions from netizens

Irrespective of the reactions, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Mirchi Lagi Toh raked in a whole lot of views and quickly became one of the top trending songs on Monday.
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for Coolie No 1's Christmas release on 25 December and ahead of the release, the makers have dropping new songs. Today, Varun and Sara took us back in time as they released the popular 90s track featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Titled Mirchi Lagi Toh, the makers have retained the original track with just a few modifications. However, the video of the song is worlds apart from the original and is all things fresh, fun and bright. 

In the video, we get to see Varun and Sara wearing bright pastels as they dance to some fun choreography with their expressions in focus. The song opened to mixed reactions on social media as some fans called it a blockbuster hit, while some others condemned the makers for remaking two songs in the film. 

Irrespective, Mirchi Lagi Toh raked in a whole lot of views and quickly became one of the top trending songs on Monday. Take a look at some of the reactions to Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Mirchi Lagi Toh songs: 

While Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's Mirchi Lagi Toh song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the new rendtion has been done by Sara and Poonam Tiwari. Varun and Sara's song has been shot in a filmy set up while the original version was shot at a street-side market in Mumbai. 

Which one is your choice? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :Pinkvilla/Twitter

