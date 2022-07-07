Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal begins his prep with wrestling for an action sequence in the web series

As the entire cast and crew begins preparing to start shooting for the the third season of 'Mirzapur', actor Ali Fazal is busy with his own prep to bring back his character Guddu on screen.

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Jul 07, 2022 12:22 PM IST  |  1.4K
Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal begins his prep with wrestling for an action sequence in the web series
The actor has taken to the method of learning the basics of wrestling to apply the methods of combat and hand to hand combat to apply the skills for his character.

According to a source, "Ali Fazal is currently prepping for the action sequences that are part of the script of this upcoming season."

"The training is currently underway and he's been doing this for a few weeks now ahead of the start of the shoot which is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal is giving all his efforts to this role and has already started taking basic wrestling lessons for the same".

On the other work front, Ali was recently seen in the international murder mystery, 'Death On The Nile' and will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' with Tabu and 'Kandahar' with Gerard Butler.

