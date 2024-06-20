Mirzapur 3 Trailer OUT: Ali Fazal gears up to take over Purvanchal, but Pankaj Tripathi promises to create history

Following an almost three-year hiatus, Mirzapur Season 3 is set to premiere this July. The long-awaited trailer was released today, intensifying the excitement for the series. The crime thriller features a star-studded cast including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Vijay Varma, among others.

Makers unveil the trailer of Mirzapur 3

Building on the already high excitement, Amazon Prime Video has just released the trailer of Mirzapur 3. This sneak peek hints at the thrilling plot twists and surprises that await the audience.

In the trailer, Guddu Pandit (portrayed by Ali Fazal) endeavors to consolidate his authority in Purvanchal, supported by Shweta Tripathi's character. Rasika Duggal, previously allied with Pankaj Tripathi's character, is now aligned with Guddu, as depicted in the preceding season.

However, they face formidable adversaries. Towards the end of the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi's character makes an appearance.

He is heard saying, “Hum wo karwayenge jo Purvanchgal ke itihaas mein aaj tak nai hua. (Now it’s time to do what has never been done in Purvanchal.)” Despite these developments, the pursuit of the coveted throne in Mirzapur's fictional realm remains unchanged.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Prime Video captioned, “Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai.”

Announcement of trailer release

Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer release date along with a fresh poster on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing the ensemble cast. Prime Video India captioned their Instagram post, "Chhal-kapat Sheh-maat milegi ek jhalak is gaddi ke khel ki (You will get a glimpse of this game of deceit and the throne). Mirzapur on Prime, official trailer releasing on June 20."

More about Mirzapur

In addition to the previously mentioned actors, the series also features Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Mirzapur revolves around the tale of Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), the ruler of Mirzapur, and his adversaries, the Pandit brothers Guddu and Bablu (portrayed by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, respectively). The first season delved into their power struggle for the throne of Mirzapur, while the second season shifted to a narrative of vengeance. The next chapter of Mirzapur will premiere on July 5.

Executive producers include Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, and Gurmmeet Singh, with Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh, and Vijay Narayan Verma contributing as writers.

