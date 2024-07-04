Mirzapur 3: Vijay Varma aka Tyagi says he made great fortune out of dark roles; ‘Not a lot of actors were doing this because…’

The third part of Prime Video’s hit franchise Mirzapur is ready to roll on July 5. The series stars an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, and Shweta Sharma Tripathi among others. While many of these actors played positive characters on even days, this series has given them some greys in their name. Vijay Varma has now spoken about the same.

Vijay Varma admits he has made great fortune out of playing dark roles

Recently while speaking to India Today, the 38-year-old who played a dual role in the series revealed he would never want to be stereotyped in a certain character sketch. However, Vijay also feels fortunate that he did find some great opportunities in terms of dark roles.

He shared, “Not a lot of actors were doing these kinds of roles, maybe because of [affecting their] image. I made a great fortune out of it and then went on to also explore other things in between.” Citing examples of his characters in Murder Mubarak, Jaane Jaan, and Kalkoot, Varma shared that he has attempted to explore other shades as well. Vijay said, “I am here to serve. Give me a canvas to paint, and I will paint it."

Did you know Vijay Varma was offered Mirzapur right after Gully Boy?

In the same interview, the Dahaad actor shared that back in 2019, he signed Mirzapur season 2 the same week when his movie Gully Boy was released, both being Excel Entertainment projects. Calling it not brave but an easy choice, Vijay added, “From the perspective of an actor, anyone will jump to playing a double role. Also, it was well-oiled machinery and I had seen the fandom Mirzapur has.”

A part of Team Guddu, Vijay also lauded the evolution of Ali Fazal's character over the last two seasons and said that the impact that he's left is ‘amazing’. “You would be amazed at what he's done this time," Varma expressed.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Tamil films Suriya 43 and Ul Jalool Ishq both of them currently in the filming stage.

