Mirzapur 3: Want to know release date of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer? Solve THIS puzzle now
The anticipation around the 3rd season of Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's web show Mirzapur is roaring high and now the makers have indirectly announced its date. Solve this puzzle and guess yourself.
Mirzapur has become a household name in the hearts of Indian audiences and has enjoyed a cult following for several years now. The third season of this Prime Video series is around the corner and the makers have now teased the release date of it in a unique way. Here’s a puzzle that will help you crack the date!
Mirzapur's release date out
Earlier in the day, Prime Video shared a caricature featuring the lead stars of the show and a note that indicated that the show’s release date is hidden in the shared puzzle only. This immediately sparked a guessing game among the netizens and fans flooded the comment section with various kinds of assumptions and calculations.
One user suggested, “7 Guns, 7 people, 7 written on car’s number plate, 7 carpets. Seems like 7th July.” Another wondered, “7 Characters, 7 pistols and 7 carpets. So,let say 7*3 = 21. Also its full moon, so in this coming month of July the full moon is occurring on 21st July. There might be a chance that S3 is going to be released on 21.07.24.” Here’s the puzzle:-
Could you guess what’s the correct date of Mirzapur 3’s release? Tell us @pinkvilla
Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, and Shweta Tripathi among others.