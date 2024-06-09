Mirzapur 3: Want to know release date of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer? Solve THIS puzzle now

Mirzapur has become a household name in the hearts of Indian audiences and has enjoyed a cult following for several years now. The third season of this Prime Video series is around the corner and the makers have now teased the release date of it in a unique way. Here’s a puzzle that will help you crack the date!

Mirzapur's release date out

Earlier in the day, Prime Video shared a caricature featuring the lead stars of the show and a note that indicated that the show’s release date is hidden in the shared puzzle only. This immediately sparked a guessing game among the netizens and fans flooded the comment section with various kinds of assumptions and calculations.

One user suggested, “7 Guns, 7 people, 7 written on car’s number plate, 7 carpets. Seems like 7th July.” Another wondered, “7 Characters, 7 pistols and 7 carpets. So,let say 7*3 = 21. Also its full moon, so in this coming month of July the full moon is occurring on 21st July. There might be a chance that S3 is going to be released on 21.07.24.” Here’s the puzzle:-

Could you guess what’s the correct date of Mirzapur 3’s release? Tell us @pinkvilla

Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, and Shweta Tripathi among others.