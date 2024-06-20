Mirzapur 3's Golu aka Shweta Tripathi Sharma reflects on pay parity; recalls getting 'smaller vanity van as compared to male co-actors'

Mirzapur season 3 is ready to be served this July, and fans are more than excited. The trailer of the crime thriller was released earlier today, June 20, and promised a whole new reason to wait for it eagerly. Playing a crucial part in this series is the actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who plays the character of Gajgamini Gupta, aka Golu.

The Internet’s beloved Golu has now shared her two cents about the pay parity in showbiz and revealed whether she had to face something like that.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma on gender disparity in the entertainment industry

“There is no doubt that gender pay disparity does exist in our industry,” told the Masaan actress to India Today. She further expressed that the ‘male-female monetary compensation’ is a discussion across several other industries and is indeed an important factor to be addressed.

When Shweta Tripathi Sharma decided she’d no longer settle for less

In the same conversation, the Rashmi Rocket actress shared that earlier in her career, she wasn't bothered about the size of the vanity van given to her and was comfortable with adjusting. But it struck her hard later when she realized, “If I adjust and become alright with the fact that I was given a smaller vanity van compared to my other male co-actors, then this would become a reference point for others.”

She wondered if people would go around telling other female actresses that Shweta used to adjust and you should too. According to Shweta, that would set a wrong example, and she personally would not want that. This is the reason Shweta started demanding bigger space.

The Gone Kesh actress further admitted that she has started addressing such crucial issues in her own way and has realized over time that if she does not express her concern, one might not even know that this is a pressing issue that is bothering her.

Shweta added, “I have started speaking up for myself irrespective of whether someone would like that or not. Also, this, in some way, becomes a precedence for other new actors as well, and they too can ask for what they truly deserve."

Mirzapur 3 will start streaming on Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

