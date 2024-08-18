Mirzapur 3’s Rasika Dugal recalls getting typecast for crying scenes: ‘There was a time I could read the script backward…’

Actress Rasika Dugal, who recently appeared in Kay Kay Menon's web series, Shekhar Home, has worked on a handful of projects in Bollywood and OTT space. Rasika is best known for her role as Beena Tripathi in the crime thriller series, Mirzapur. The actress was once tired of being typecast as a crier on-screen and is quite happy that she is now being offered diverse roles.

During a new interview with Indian Express, Rasika Dugal recalled the times when she was typecast for crying in her projects. Rasika shared that the scripts she got would feature at least two crying scenes for her.

"There was a time I could read the script backwards and know that in the last ten pages, there will be at least two crying scenes definitely for me," the Mirzapur actress said.

When asked if the situation has changed when it comes to her roles in scripts, Rasika stated that a "little of femme fatale has happened" in her career.

The Manto actress credited her success to the OTT which boomed in recent times. She expressed that her films including the smaller ones didn't get the releases that they deserved.

Rasika cited an example of Mirzapur to back her statement that she is now able to access a wide audience to showcase her work.

Earlier, in an exclusive GRWM video with Pinkvilla, Rasika Dugal spilled the beans about carrying a portable hand fan during the shoot on the sets including Mirzapur.

Rasika also recalled a sweet memory with her Mirzapur co-star Pankaj Tripathi by saying that both of them have a picture together. Rasika quipped that the actress lent him a fan while getting clicked and she called it her "fan moment" with Pankaj.

Apart from Mirzapur, Rasika Dugal appeared in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 2018 biographical film, Manto in which she played the role of his on-screen wife. Rasika also worked in series like Delhi Crime, Made in Heaven, A Suitable Boy, OK Computer, and others.

Her recent web series, Shekhar Home, premiered on Jio Cinema on August 14 this year. The actress is also known for her role in Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain-starrer short film, Chutney.

