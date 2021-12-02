Mirzapur actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra passes away; Vijay Varma condoles his demise

Excel Entertainment, which bankrolled popular web series Mirzapur, announced on Thursday that the show's actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra had passed away. The sad news was shared by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment on social media as they expressed their grief over Mishra's untimely demise.

Sharing a photo of Brahmaswaroop Mishra, the announcement post read, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #BramhswaroopMishra. Our condolences are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace." For the unversed, Brahma Mishra played the character of Lalit in Mirzapur, who was Munna Bhaiya's (played by Divyendu Sharma) right-hand man.

Divyendu also took to Instagram to mourn his demise as he shared a selfie and wrote, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone." Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma was equally heartbroken with the news as he re-shared Excel Entertainment's story and wrote, "No," with a heartbreak emoji.

Take a look at Excel's official post below:

Apart from Mirzapur, Brahma Mishra had been part of several projects including Kesari, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Dangal, Office Vs Office, Not Fit, Hello Charlie, Hawaizaada and Manjhi - The Mountain Man.