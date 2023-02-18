Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack at 56
Shahnawaz Pradhan who played the role of a police officer and Golu and Sweety's father in the first season of Prime Video's hit show Mirzapur passed away.
Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan who was seen in popular TV and movie shows passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 56 in Mumbai on Friday. He was present at an event with other actors and industry members where he complained of chest pain and was rushed to Kokila Ben Hospital. The actor is popular for the portrayal of Sindbad the Sailor in the television series, Alif Laila and for playing Hafiz Saeed in Phantom. Apart from movies and TV shows, he was recently seen in web series like Mirzapur and Hostages. He played the role of Golu and Sweety Gupta's father in Mirzapur.
TV actress Surbhi Tiwari was coincidentally present at the hospital for her brother's treatment. She saw Shahnawaz being brought on a stretcher. She told Navbharat Times that the actor was immediately taken inside, next to her brother's bed. The actress also shared that Shahnawaz had a bypass surgery a few months ago.
Actors mourn his death
Rajesh Tailang, who played the role of an advocate, and Guddu and Bablu Pandit’s father worked alongside Shahnawaz Pradhan in the web series Mirzapur. He took to his Instagram to share an emotional note for his co-actor. He shared a picture of the actor from the series, and wrote, “Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha.”
Take a look at the post here:
Actor Yashpal Sharma, who is best known for films like Lagaan, Gangaajal, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, among others was present at the award show with Shahnawaz Pradhan when the actor fell ill. Later, he took to his Instagram account to share the incident. He wrote, “Today attended this program in Mumbai... Everything was going great.. Ridz Dime Darrell ji and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz suffered a heart attack ... The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up early and took him to the car downstairs to Kokila Ben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him, he left..”
Watch the post here:
