Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack at 56

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan who was seen in popular TV and movie shows passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 56 in Mumbai on Friday. He was present at an event with other actors and industry members where he complained of chest pain and was rushed to Kokila Ben Hospital. The actor is popular for the portrayal of Sindbad the Sailor in the television series, Alif Laila and for playing Hafiz Saeed in Phantom. Apart from movies and TV shows, he was recently seen in web series like Mirzapur and Hostages. He played the role of Golu and Sweety Gupta's father in Mirzapur.

TV actress Surbhi Tiwari was coincidentally present at the hospital for her brother's treatment. She saw Shahnawaz being brought on a stretcher. She told Navbharat Times that the actor was immediately taken inside, next to her brother's bed. The actress also shared that Shahnawaz had a bypass surgery a few months ago.