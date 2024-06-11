Mirzapur S3 release date: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer to be out sooner than you expected; ‘note kar lijiye’

Mirzapur fans you can finally jump with excitement as the date of your favorite series has been announced after much waiting. The suspense that the makers had been creating around the announcement of the release date finally comes to an end.

Amazon Prime took to its official social media handles to announce the release date of the third installment of the show. And it is going to hit our screens on July 5 so mark your calendars and get ready to enter the world of Mirzapur for the third time.

Mirzapur Season 3 release date announcement

Taking to their official X handle Amazon Prime shared a poster of Mirzapur season 3 ft. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and others. In the caption, they wrote, “Jungle mein bhaukaal machne wala hai! #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5.”

Check it out:

The makers also shared a video to announce the release date of the much-awaited web show. The teaser begins with footages of animals in a jungle and then highlights all the important characters of the show. The video also has quite an intriguing voiceover in the background.

Check it out:

About Mirzapur

The show displays the characters in a never-seen-before avatar. It revolves around Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiyaa and Ali Fazal’s Guddu. The makers recently announced the third part and we bet fans have been since then not able to keep calm.

Mirzapur Season 1 aired on November 2018. Fans had to wait for 2 long years for the second season which aired in October 2020. And now after 4 years, we are all set for the third season of the show. Makers have also hinted at many news faces joining in this season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 3: Want to know release date of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer? Solve THIS puzzle now