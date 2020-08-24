Mirzapur Season 2 release date announced; Here’s when the series starring Ai Fazal will start streaming

The wait is finally over as Mirzapur Season 2 is set to return to the small screen on October 23.

Amid the lockdown, one question that was in the minds of Mirzapur fans was about the release date of Mirzapur season 2. Finally, the wait is over, as Amazon Prime has an answer. The streaming site recently announced that the famed series will be returned for Season 2 on October 23, 2020. Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of North India, season 1 of the crime drama had taken the audiences into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs, and lawlessness. With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger but the rules remain the same!

In a statement, Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, shared, “Mirzapur was a step in that endeavor. It was not just about breaking boundaries for the audiences, but also for ourselves as content creators. Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India’s hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening.”

Creator Puneet Krishna said, “The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we’re certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel. Seeing their excitement for season 2 for months now made each one of us deliver a performance that matches up to the scale at which the show has now placed itself. We are thrilled to take the fans to another dynamic world of Mirzapur that they have been waiting for a very long time.”

The series features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur , Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. The series revolves around a journey where crime, drugs and violence rule and one needs to fight to survive.

