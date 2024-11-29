Mirzapur's Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiya wants to play a vampire role in his next, 'My lifelong dream...'

We all know him as Munna Bhaiya, the iconic character that actor Divyenndu has made unforgettable in the acclaimed Mirzapur series. It’s safe to say that fans might take some time to envision him in any other role after his standout performance in the show. However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that 'it has always been his lifelong dream to star in a horror film and play a vampire.'

In a recent conversation with PTI, Divyenndu expressed his interest in exploring the horror genre, sharing that it has been his lifelong dream to star in a horror film and portray a vampire. He mentioned that the thrill of acting lies in playing diverse characters and genres without the fear of failure or how the role will be received.

Divyenndu, an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, first rose to prominence with his breakout role in the comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. After several supporting and lead roles, he gained widespread recognition through his work in the crime series Mirzapur, the real-life drama The Railway Men, and this year’s hit comedy Madgaon Express.

In the same chat, The actor reflected on the pressures of success; he acknowledged that while it brings its own challenges, he has learned to handle them gracefully.

He emphasized the importance of enjoying the moment and moving forward, stating that dwelling too much on past achievements could hinder an artist's growth. He also expressed his gratitude to fans for their support but clarified that due to the pressure, he is determined not to repeat the same roles over and over again.

In his upcoming film Agni, Divyenndu takes on the role of a police officer named Samit, who is investigating a mysterious rise in fire incidents across the city alongside his brother-in-law Vithal, a firefighter. It also stars Sai Tamhankar, Saiyami Khar, and Pratik Gandhi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, renowned for his work on Parzania and Raees, Agni is an action-filled thriller. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Prime Video, is set to stream on the platform starting December 6, 2024.

