Mismatched 2 Trailer OUT: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli are here to tackle relationship issues
The season 2 will premiere on Netflix on October 14.
Mismatched season 2 trailer starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli is out now. The web series' first season was loved by the audience and they were eagerly waiting for the second one. New entrants in the show are Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa, and Sanjana Sarathy. The series will premiere on Netflix on October 14. The lead actors have shared the trailer on their social handles.
Sharing the trailer, Prajakta wrote, “Can’t wait to show y’all what’s in store for Dimple and Rishi in this new season of #Mismatched. Mismatched Season 2 drops on 14th October, only on @netflix_in. It’s a non-date.” The trailer opens with Dimple played by Prajakta screaming as she is upset. The video further moves to show new faces and their introduction. This season is focused on a group of misfits, attending a summer course in Jaipur. With future at stake, this batch tackles identity issues, bullying, mental health and body shaming.
The cast includes Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey.
Check out the trailer here:
As soon as the trailer was released, fans started dropping fire emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait to binge”. Another wrote, “The trailer looks soo good.” To note, the show is based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi. Mismatched is directed by Akarsh Khurana.
