Mismatched 2 Trailer OUT: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli are here to tackle relationship issues

Mismatched season 2 trailer starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli is out now. The web series' first season was loved by the audience and they were eagerly waiting for the second one. New entrants in the show are Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa, and Sanjana Sarathy. The series will premiere on Netflix on October 14. The lead actors have shared the trailer on their social handles.

Sharing the trailer, Prajakta wrote, “Can’t wait to show y’all what’s in store for Dimple and Rishi in this new season of #Mismatched. Mismatched Season 2 drops on 14th October, only on @netflix_in. It’s a non-date.” The trailer opens with Dimple played by Prajakta screaming as she is upset. The video further moves to show new faces and their introduction. This season is focused on a group of misfits, attending a summer course in Jaipur. With future at stake, this batch tackles identity issues, bullying, mental health and body shaming.