Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli and fiancé Vrishank Khanal ditch yellow for a white-themed Haldi; see STUNNING PICS

Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau, Vrishank Khanal, tomorrow, i.e., on February 25, 2025. The couple is currently having a blast at their pre-wedding festivities in Karjat. They have been consistently offering glimpses of their celebrations and most recently shared stunning pictures from their white-themed Haldi ceremony.

On February 24, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal posted a series of pictures from their beautiful white-themed Haldi ceremony. The couple ditched the traditional yellow and opted for white outfits for their special pre-wedding festivities.

The multi-picture post began with the Mismatched actress delightfully sitting on her fiancé’s lap while the duo smiled and danced. A white paste was also seen applied to their faces. This was followed by another adorable picture of the couple. The third image was a back shot that also captured the serene and soothing wedding location.

Prajakta’s special post continued with one of their guests applying the paste to Vrishank’s cheeks, followed by another happy photo of Koli. The last image was a close-up of the actress flaunting her mehendi and her much-talked-about floral kaleeras.

The soon-to-be-married couple ditched the common choice of yellow outfits and twinned in white. Prajakta looked gorgeous in a traditional white sharara suit, accessorizing with a sleek necklace, maang teeka, and matching earrings. She styled her hair in a braided look with a center partition, while Vrishank complemented her in a white kurta-pajama adorned with a golden print.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported earlier in the day that the couple will wear customized Anita Dongre ensembles for their big day. The bride-to-be will be wearing her mother’s wedding saree and jewelry for one of the functions. The guest list includes Koli’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, along with Vidya Balan, Badshah, and Raftaar.

For the unversed, Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years. They announced their engagement in 2023 before finally tying the knot.

On the work front, Prajakta recently became an author with the release of her fiction title, Too Good To Be True. She was last seen in the third season of Mismatched, which is available to stream on Netflix.