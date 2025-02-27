Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli dazzles as Nepali bride at reception, flaunts sindoor in dreamy PICS with husband Vrishank Khanal

Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli has embarked on a new journey with longtime partner Vrishank Khanal. The duo exchanged vows in a breathtaking sunset wedding, with the actress sharing glimpses of their special day on Instagram. Now, she has unveiled mesmerizing snapshots from their reception, where she stuns as a Nepali bride, radiating elegance while proudly showcasing her sindoor and it's an unmissable sight!

Prajakta Koli lit up Instagram today (February 27) with breathtaking snapshots from her reception, making it a treat for fans. She looks absolutely radiant in the dreamy pictures! The first image captures a candid moment filled with smiles, an unmissable sight.

The second frame showcases the couple cutting their wedding cake, celebrating their special day. The third picture is pure joy, with Prajakta beaming with happiness—truly a heartwarming capture.

The fourth shot is a delightful surprise, featuring the newlywed bride dancing in her cozy pajamas. Up next, Vrishank takes the fun up a notch, sitting on a dhol while grooving to the beats.

A stunning monochrome picture follows, where the actress raises her champagne glass in celebration. Finally, the couple is seen popping a champagne bottle, their priceless reactions making the moment even more memorable!

For her post-wedding celebration, Prajakta Koli embraced Nepalese traditions in a red-toned saree, honoring her husband Vrishank Khanal’s roots. She paired it with a matching blouse and accessorized with a Tilhari, a Nepalese mangalsutra symbolizing marriage.

Advertisement

Completing her look, she wore a statement choker, earrings, bangles, a red bindi, and sindoor, with her hair left open. Vrishank Khanal complemented her in a white kurta-pyjama set styled with a brown Nehru jacket and a traditional topi, making their cultural celebration even more special.

Sharing the beautiful pictures, Prajakta simply dropped a champagne bottle emoji in the caption, sending fans into a frenzy. One user gushed, “4th slide me mujhe dimple ki yaad aa gyi @mostlysane, btw, congratulations once again.” Another expressed admiration, saying, “Mrs. KHANAL in Sindoor is all I wished to see.”

A fan praised their bond, writing, “I love how you both exchanged your personalities. This forever was meant to be.” Someone else chimed in with excitement, “NEWLY WEDS GLOW IS REAL TOUCHWOOD.” Another comment read, “Thank you for making us part of this celebration. Our heart is so full.”

A fan highlighted their chemistry, saying, "The 3rd picture exactly explains: She is an extrovert; he is an introvert—cutest Jodi!" Meanwhile, another couldn’t get over her look, writing, “The night suit slide, Bride P slaying with every fit.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal, who had been in a long-term relationship even before her rise to fame, got engaged in 2023 before finally tying the knot.