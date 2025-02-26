Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal’s wedding rituals being performed by female priest is wholesome; WATCH VIDEO

Prajakta Koli got married to her long time beau Vrishank Khanal on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The dreamy pictures of the couple are generating buzz all over the internet. What made their day even more special was the presence of the female priest who officiated the ceremony. The heart-warming video of the same has now emerged.

A video from the phera ceremony of Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal has surfaced on the internet. It shows the couple taking rounds around the holy fire as a part of the wedding ritual as per the Hindu ceremony. What made the ceremony even more special was the presence of the female priest, who was seen performing the wedding rituals.

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you about the update which was meant to honor Koli’s wish. Dressed in a purple and pink silk saree, the female priest read the holy mantras from the paper in the mic while Prajakta and Vrishank participated in the ceremony. The couple was surrounded by their family members who were sitting beside them.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s video from phera ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities of Prajakta and Vrishank kicked off on Sunday at the beautiful Oleander Farms in Karjat, a serene and picturesque location surrounded by nature. The dreamy pictures from their Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremony exuded pure love and joy. It all led to the couple’s D-Day, which concluded on Tuesday, February 25.

The couple also posted endearing pictures from their wedding that showed the newlyweds beaming pure happiness. According to inside pictures, the wedding of JugJugg Jeeyo actress witnessed the presence of her BFF Mithila Palkar and Mismatched co-stars Abhinav Singh, Taaruk Raina, Sushant Divgikr aka Rani Kohenur and Mallika Dua among others.

Notably, the couple has been dating for several years even before Prajakta's rise to fame. They announced their engagement back in 2023 before tying the nuptial knot.

On the professional front, Prajakta was last seen in Mismatched Season 3 alongside Rohit Saraf. The highly loved show also featured Abhinav Singh, Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa, Muskkaan Jaaferi, Vidya Malavade, and Rannvijay Singh among others. It is currently streaming on Netflix.