Mismatched star Prajakta Koli is the coolest bride ever and her dance on ‘mere husband mujhse pyaar nahi karte’ is proof; WATCH

Mismatched actress Prajakta Koli tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend of 11 years, Vrishank Khanal, on February 25. Before the wedding, the couple enjoyed their pre-wedding celebrations. A recently surfaced video from their sangeet ceremony captures Prajakta dancing to the humorous song Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahin Karte and it proves that Koli is the coolest bride.

The video shows Prajakta Koli dancing alongside her friends, including comedian Mallika Dua and actor Mithila Palkar in the background. As she performs, she playfully looks at Vrishank Khanal while lip-syncing the lyrics, "Zindagi barbaad ho gaya, inko aata hi nahi hai, inko pata hi nahi hai, romance nahi karte, dance nahi karte, inko paddi hi nahi hai!" (My life is ruined; he doesn’t know how to do anything, he has no clue, he doesn’t do romance, he doesn’t dance, he just doesn’t care).

See the video here:

Prajakta’s entertaining performance had the guests laughing out loud, as their laughter can be heard in the background. She looked stunning in a red silk saree, complemented by her neatly braided hair.

The song Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahin Karte features actor-comedian Sunil Grover portraying the character of Rinku Bhabhi, with the lyrics and vocals performed by him.

In a recent interview with Vogue Weddings, Prajakta Koli opened up about her love story with Vrishank Khanal. The 31-year-old shared that they first met at a mutual friend's house when she was 18 and Vrishank was 22.

On an impulse, they exchanged BlackBerry Messenger pins, which was highly popular at the time. She recalled that their conversations quickly became constant, lasting all day and night, and it didn’t take long for them to realize that their bond was much deeper than just casual talking.

Prajakta and Vrishank tied the knot at a farmhouse in Karjat, Maharashtra, surrounded by their close friends and family. Actor Mithila Palkar, who was among the attendees, also shared glimpses from the wedding ceremony.

Prajakta Koli gained widespread recognition through her YouTube channel, MostlySane, which boasts over 7.23 million subscribers. Apart from starring in the hit Netflix series Mismatched, she has also appeared in films such as Khayali Pulao and Karan Johar’s Jugjugg Jeeyo.