Mismatched's Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are now MARRIED; newlyweds exude sheer joy and love in FIRST PICS from wedding

Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli has now officially tied the nuptial knot to her long time beau Vrishank Khanal. Check out their dreamy pictures from the wedding.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Feb 25, 2025  |  10:00 PM IST |  246
Pic Courtesy: The Wedding Files/ Prajakta Koli Instagram
Pic Courtesy: The Wedding Files/ Prajakta Koli Instagram

Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli and her long time beau Vrishank Khanal are now married! The couple got married in Karjat, Maharashtra. The pre-wedding festivities that began just a few days back have now concluded with the nuptials that happened today in the intimate celebrations.

On February 25, Prajakta Koli shared a series of pictures from her wedding with Vrishank Khanal. The post was captioned as their wedding date i.e. "25.02.25," followed by a red-heart and a nazar amulet emoji.

First pictures of Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal


