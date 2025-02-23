Mismatched’s Prajakta Koli drops happy PICS from her intimate Mehendi with long-term bae Vrishank Khanal; Vikrant Massey, others shower love

Social media content creator cum actress Prajakta Koli must be feeling the wedding jitters as she is all set to marry her long-time bae Vrishank Khanal soon. Well, the celebrations of their union have kick-started on a happy note. A while ago, the bride-to-be dropped several happy and heartwarming images from her fun Mehendi function. Check them out!

Prajakta Koli, who is popular as ‘Mostly Sane’ online, is finally getting married to her boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Vrishank Khanal. On February 23, 2025, the actress took to her social media handle and dropped several happy photos from their Mehendi function. The photo album opens with a beautiful image of the couple, engrossed in a fun conversation during the pre-wedding event. She broke the internet by sharing the photo album with a red heart and evil-eye emoji.

Prajakta Koli shares inside images from Mehendi:

The following images show the couple having a cute moment while showcasing their intricate henna. For the event, Koli donned a rusted orange banarasi kurta set while her soon-to-be-husband wore a white kurta-pajama with yellow leaves dotted all over. All the loved ones, including the couple’s family and friends, attended the event, and they sure had a blast.

Soon after, several B-town celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “Many congratulations,” with a red heart and evil-eye emoji. He was joined by actress Barkha Singh, who expressed, “Ayeeee” with many happy hug emojis.

A couple of days ago, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Prajakta Koli hinted that she is all set to marry her fiancé, Vrishank Khanal. In the interview, she also opened up about her relationship with Khanal and said they met through a common friend.

Revealing more, she stated that throughout her twenties, she dated Vrishank. “At that time, we were both on BBM. He approached a friend and asked him for my pin, and that’s how we started talking. I had not even seen him when we went to the common friend’s place for Ganpati puja. Then he asked me out.”

If reports are to be believed, the couple will get into wedlock on February 25, 2025.