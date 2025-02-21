Mismatched's Prajakta Koli to marry longtime lover and fiancé Vrishank Khanal on THIS date? Here’s what we know

Prajakta Koli dated Vrishank Kanal for years before he finally popped the question and gave everyone a massive surprise. Soon after, the YouTuber and actress took to her social media and shared the good news with her fans. After nearly two years of being engaged, the couple is finally getting married this month. Read on!

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Prajakta Koli, aka Mostly Sane, confirmed that a wedding is on the cards. Now, a report by Instant Bollywood suggested that the Mismatched actress will be marrying her fiancé, Vrishank Khanal, on February 25, 2025. According to Instant Bollywood, the couple will get into matrimony in the next couple of days.

While talking to us in an exclusive chat, Koli, who rose from being a YouTuber and content creator to a Bollywood actress, reacted to the chatter around her minimalistic engagement ring. She stated, “Vrishank got the ring. I never asked him where he got it from. But I love it.”

Prajakta, who stepped into Bollywood with Jugjugg Jeeyo, also opened up about her relationship with Khanal. She told Pinkvilla that they met through a common friend.

Revealing more, she stated that all through her twenties, she dated Vrishank. “At that time, we were both on BBM. He approached a friend and asked him for my pin and that’s how we started talking. I had not even seen him when we went to the common friend’s place for Ganpati puja. Then he asked me out.”

Advertisement

As romantic as this sounds, Prajakta and her friends never thought this would work. But since then, they have been together and are all set to get married soon.

For the unknown, after making her Hindi film debut in 2022 with Raj Mehta’s family comedy drama, Prajakta also shared the screen with Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri and others in the 2023 mystery film, Neeyat.

Apart from being a social media sensation and actress, Koli is also a published author. She recently released her debut novel, Too Good to Be True.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!