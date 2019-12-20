Miss America 2020: Camille Schrier from Virginia takes home the coveted crown; Deets inside

The 24-year-old Camille Schrier bagged the coveted crown after a fierce competition. Camille Schrier beat 50 other contestants to be crowned as the Miss America 2020.

A pharmacy student from Virginia, Camille Schrier has been crowned as the new Miss America 2020. The stunning beauty queen was crowned as Miss Virginia and then later came to the Miss America 2020 pageant to compete at the latest edition of Miss America pageant. The 24-year-old Camille Schrier bagged the coveted crown after a fierce competition. Camille Schrier beat 50 other contestants to be crowned as the Miss America 2020. The Miss America 2020 pageant was the 93rd annual competition. Miss Georgia, named Victoria Hill was crowned as the first runner up of Miss America 2020 pageant. Miss Missouri called Simone Esters won the second runner up spot.

The Miss America 2020 competition witnessed 51 stunning, intelligent, beautiful and enchanting girls compete for scholarships which will boost their efforts to help the community service and education for all. The coveted and one of the most popular pageants, Miss America 2020 saw judges Kelly Rowland, Karamo Brown and Lauren Ash quiz the participants on topics like current events, their platforms and many other important subjects. Former Miss America named Nia Franklin of New York will be crowning her successor. Interestingly during the Miss America 2020 pageant, Camille Schrier spoke about her passion for science by doing a chemistry experiment live on the stage.

“We need to show that Miss America can be a scientist and a scientist can be Miss America” missamericava pic.twitter.com/eNU4EInHM9 — The Miss America Org (MissAmerica) December 20, 2019

The newly crowned Miss America 2020 also advocated for the importance of drug safety in the world. The gorgeous Camille Schrier is currently studying pharmacy at Virginia Tech University. The top seven girls in the Miss America pageant were, Pennington, Thompson, Duffy, Hill, Esters, Price and Schrier.

