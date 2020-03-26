Miss friends due to Coronavirus? Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is Pinkvilla’s pick for you

The Coronavirus lockdown has us quarantined at our homes for the next 20 days and the epic tale of friendship and all things love, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is Pinkvilla's pick for you today.

The Coronavirus lockdown has left us all stuck at home and while we definitely can't seem to get enough of all this time, we also miss certain things because who is habituated to spending the entire day at home? None the less, there is only the internet that comes to our rescue in such times, and there are other things to indulge in and get creative of course. However, every time you are left wondering what can you watch on the TV today, we have your back with Pinkvilla picks. And today, our pick of the day is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The , Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Kalki Koechlin starrer is definitely one film that every cinephile enjoys watching, and while it is intense in bits and pieces, it also feels like a breath of fresh air when you come to watch it. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has become an emotion for so many people and I don't blame them cause I have my bias for this film as well. How about you? Given the quarantine that we are all currently in, we all miss hanging out with friends at one point after all, even if it meant just lying on the bed and using our phones. But fear not, cause, for now, you can make do with movies.

So, here are 5 reasons why you must watch Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

1. It celebrates friendship

We have been stuck at home for more than just two-three days now and given the current scenario, the least we can do is watch out for good films, TV shows, and make the most of our time. Right from witnessing Arjun's change of heart to all the fun, Imraan has, and of course, the ever so hearty and giving, Kabir. The movie not just celebrates the friendship of these three buddies but also witnesses a growing relation between Laila and the three of them, and it is all very beautiful to simply cherish while you look at it.

2. The ensemble cast keeps up with an array of emotions

Name an emotion and you will find it in this movie. Right from friendship to heartbreak to fights, and so many other things. The movie takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotions and while it does have its own ups and downs, it leaves you on a high by the time it ends, and why not?

3. It has the finest of poems to probably find inspiration from

In such dire times, we can all go a little dull because we don't have places to be, or people to look at, and all those artists out there, you might be wondering where can you get your inspiration from, and this film might just be it. The poems let you explore with words and the scenic beauty throughout the films allows you to explore with a view while sitting at home.

4. Teaches you so many life lessons

The movie is not just about getting over this fear that each one of them had and eventually making peace with it, but the movie is also about not having regrets, living in the present, and so many more meaningful things. While we all fight our own battles, this could be a good time to find the good in everything, and well, this movie is so much about that.

5. Makes you want to live your life king size

When we saw the movie, there happened to be a bunch of us wanting to do this exact thing with our friends and our group of people, but did we? May be when all of this ends and we all step out of our homes, we can have a good laugh and do those things we only thought of doing until now.

ZNMD is an emotion for so many of us, and for those it is not, it can just be a good watch. (Hearts)

