'Miss our dream backyard': Rhea Kapoor shares a video of her dreamy Maldives honeymoon with Karan Boolani

Anil Kapoor's daughter and designer-producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time-beau Karan Boolani in August in an intimate ceremony at her father's house. Post the wedding and after party, Rhea and Karan jetted off for a honeymoon to the Maldives and spent a couple of days from Mumbai. While Rhea and Karan kept sharing photos from the Maldives, now, the designer has shared a lovely video on her handle, to sum up their honeymoon. With it, Rhea expressed how much she was missing the fun time.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Rhea shared a video in which we can see her capturing moments from her getaway with Karan. We can see a glimpse of their beachside pool villa. Rhea is also seen capturing moments when her beau Karan is sitting beside her and enjoying the sunset by the Maldivian sea. The video also showcases how the newlyweds spent time on a yacht together and soaked in the tropical vibes in the Maldives. Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, "Anywhere with you @karanboolani. Miss our dream backyard."

Click HERE to see the video

In one of the photos, Rhea and Karan could be seen curled up next to each other. Rhea was seen in an orange printed kaftan while Karan is seen clad in a blue tee with shorts. As soon as Rhea shared the video, fans began showering love on the couple.

Meanwhile, at their wedding, Rhea and Karan only had close family members invited. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, , , Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor were present. Post the wedding, Rhea and Karan shared lovely photos with Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja on social media. A wedding after-party also was held at Anil Kapoor's house where designers like Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta and others were also present.

Also Read|Rhea Kapoor stuns in red swimwear with 'goofy' Karan Boolani as they enjoy their Maldivian Honeymoon; PICS