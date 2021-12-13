Miss Universe 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta wish Harnaaz Sandhu for bringing the crown home

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu gave millions of Indians several reasons to smile as she bagged the Miss Universe 2021 crown. All of 21, Harnaaz aced several rounds to reach the top three and sealed her win with a powerful answer. She immediately began trending on Twitter as India won Miss Universe after 21 long years.

Harnaaz follows in footsteps of former Miss Universe India winners Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who won in 2000. Priyanka Chopra, who had won the Miss World 2000 pageant, took to social media to cheer on Harnaaz Sandhu and wish her. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka tweeted, "And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

Lara Dutta also tweeted, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse."

Take a look at their tweets below:

And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India



Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

Harnaaz was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 on December 12, 2021 at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. She is now the 70th Miss Universe. The young model battled it out against 79 other contestants from across the world and various territories, including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.

The 21-year-old grew up in Chandigarh where she finished her school and college education. She has also reportedly starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

ALSO READ: India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021