Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu lands in legal trouble; Sued by Upasana Singh for ‘breach of contract’

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who hails from Punjab made India proud after she bagged the crown of Miss Universe in the year 2021. She brought the coveted title home after 21 long years. Currently, she is hitting the headlines as she has landed in legal trouble after actress and producer Upasana Singh filed a civil suit against Harnaaz Sandhu in the Chandigarh district court on Thursday for 'breach of contract.' Harnaaz was all set to make her debut in the entertainment industry with the upcoming Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange.

Upasana said that Harnaaz has now refused to give dates for the film promotions despite having signed an agreement to make herself available in person and virtually. Upasana added that she gave Harnaaz a chance in the film when she was not the Miss Universe. "I gave Harnaaz a chance to act in the movie 'Bai ji Kuttange'. Not only this, but I also made 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' in which Harnaaz is the heroine as well," said Upasana outside the court. Further, Upasana said, “Harnaaz was supposed to give us 25 days from her schedule but she did not, we requested her to give us 5 days but she did not."

Check out Upasana Singh's VIDEO:

She said that the film is not a small budget and she has spent a huge sum on this movie. Upasana has also claimed damages of Rs 1 crore from Harnaaz. Not just Bai ji Kuttange, she also made Harnaaz the heroine in the Punjabi film, Yaara Diyan Poo Baran.

Meanwhile, apart from Harnaaz, Bai Ji Kuttange also stars Dev Kharoud and Gurpreet Ghuggi and is directed by Smeep Kang. Apart from producing the film, Upasana Singh has also acted in it.

