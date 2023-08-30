Miss World Karolina Bielawska calls Priyanka Chopra her favorite actor: 'She is an icon'

Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska is in India for the 71st edition of the Miss World beauty pageant which will be held in Kashmir on December 8. Prior to occasion, the diva is exploring the country as she was in Kashmir for a day. She visited a shikara ride on Dal Lake and wore the traditional Kashmiri Pheran with other dignitaries including Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization.

After that on Monday the beauty queen was in the capital city of the country, Delhi and during an interview with News 18, she heaped praises for the Hindi film industry and her aspirations to work in it.

Karolina Bielaswska on Bollywood aspirations

Karolina Bielaswska expressed her adulation for superstar actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra and a desire to work with ace filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sajid Nadiadwala. She also expressed how she wishes to be a part of the Hindi cinema one day and spend more time in Mumbai.

Calling it a ‘dream come true’, she went on to appreciate the works of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said, “SLB is making incredible movies. The one with Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan). She looks like a princess. I also wish to meet Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be a dream as well to work with him because I do martial arts and boxing and I know he’s making action movies.”

In addition to this, the pageant holder called Priyanka Chopra her favorite actress and revealed that the last movie she saw of the actor was, The Sky is Pink. “She is an icon for me. I love her for so many things. Certainly, of course, she’s Miss World sister but she still works with beauty with purpose…. I believe that you can look up to her and she’s great and a great actor as well”, she said.

Furthermore, the 24-year old Polish model called Miss World Priyanka and Aishwarya incredible and also hoped to catch up with them soon. The model also expressed a desire to work with Khan saying, “He is really something”.

During her earlier visits to Mumbai, she had called it a ‘beautiful and fast growing city famous for Bollywood’.

Karolina Bielawska on watching Hindi movies

In fact, Karolina revealed that she enjoys watching Hindi movies while traveling so much that “she cannot keep a count”. “Very often when I go on a plane they usually have Bollywood movies and, to be fair, I just mainly watch it for great dancing and colors. It’s beautiful. It will be an honor for me to be in Indian movies one day,” she added.

About Karolina Bielawska

Karolina Bielawska is a Polish model, television presenter and social activist. She is the UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist and publicist and beauty queen who was crowned Miss World 2021.

