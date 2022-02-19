Miss you Dad: Priyanka Chopra remembers late father on parents' marriage anniversary; PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ beloved father, Ashok Chopra left for his heavenly abode in 2013, leaving the actress’ side when she was in her late twenties. Priyanka shared a very special bond with her father and was devastated when her father passed away. She has yearned to fill the void ever since. Time and again, on special days, Priyanka shares a sweet memory of her father on Instagram, celebrating him. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Priyanka put up a sweet picture of her parents on her Instagram, reminiscing her dad’s presence on their marriage anniversary.

In the Instagram story, Priyanka shared a nostalgic picture of her parents. They could be seen sharing a sweet moment, as Priyanka’s father offered her mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, a rose. The duo’s genuine smiles were hard to miss. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, “This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you.” Then, she went on to add her mother’s handle. Priyanka is an avid social media user and always shares life updates on Instagram. Her Instagram feed is filled with lovely moments and real moments, and she isn’t afraid to show her raw side.

Check Priyanka's story

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby girl via surrogacy. They announced the news to their fans via their Instagram accounts. Both Priyanka and Nick wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much”.

