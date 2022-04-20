Missed Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in theatres? Here's where and when you can watch it

2023 is certainly turning out to be the year of Alia Bhatt. The star has managed to create an impact with her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi in theatres after the pandemic and well, in her personal life too, she managed to stay in the headlines owing to her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. While Gangubai Kathiawadi certainly made a mark at the box office when it was released back in February in theatres, it is now all set to premiere on the OTT platform this month. In case you missed seeing Alia's magic in theatres, you can gear up for its OTT premiere on Netflix on April 26.

The filmmaker of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali talking about his film coming on Netflix said, "Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally. While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theatres, I am elated that the film will now reach even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix." Alia was seen in the lead in the film along with Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The film managed to get rave reviews from critics and Alia's act was loved.

Check out the announcement video of Gangubai Kathiawadi's premiere on OTT:

The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around the madam of Kamathipura, Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Bombay. The music also impressed audiences and songs like Dholida, Meri Jaan, Jab Saiyaan and Shikayat were loved. The film showcases how Ganga was sold to a brothel by her lover, after which she slowly adapts to her circumstances to rise up and become Gangubai Kathiawadi. So, all fans of Alia Bhatt can gear up to embrace the magic of the film as it begins streaming on April 26.

