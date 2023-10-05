Missed watching Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, Anil Kapoor's Parinda in theatres? Here's how you can watch it

Renowned filmmaker and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra is celebrating the 45th anniversary of his production company, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, in a grand manner. To mark this significant milestone, he has a special surprise for his fans, his iconic movies 3 Idiots and Parinda will be re-released in theaters from October 13 to October 19. The filmmaker took to his social media handle to announce the same.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra to re-release his iconic films in theaters

As Vidhu Vinod Chopra is celebrating the 45th anniversary of his production company, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, to celebrate the occasion, the filmmaker took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that his iconic films like Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots and Anil Kapoor starrer Parinda will be re-released in theaters from October 13 to October 19. Adding to the thrill, Chopra also shared that two of his “cult classic” films, Sazaye Maut and Khamosh, will also be shown on the big screen for the very first time. Sharing the exciting announcement, he wrote, “As Vinod Chopra Films completes 45 years of storytelling in cinema, we bring back the magic to the big screens! From the 13th to the 19th of October iconic hits like 3 Idiots and Parinda will hit the theatres again. Some cult classics like Sazaye Maut and Khamosh will be screened for the first time ever! @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies #FilmHeritageFoundation.” HAVE A LOOK:

More about Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Out of the movies scheduled for screening, 3 Idiots is the most recent. It came out in the year 2009 and was a huge success both at the box office and with critics. The film featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the main roles, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in key roles and it became a classic, particularly popular in East Asian countries like China and Japan. Apart from the four movies making a comeback in theaters, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is also famous for his legendary films like PK, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Mission Kashmir.

The director is currently gearing up for the launch of his upcoming movie, 12th Fail. The recently unveiled trailer introduces the film's main character, Vikrant Massey, as a UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirant belonging to a small town in India who works hard to succeed in the prestigious examination.

ALSO READ: Are Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi reuniting for Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel?