Missing your beau amid Coronavirus? Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif’s Namastey London is Pinkvilla’s pick for you

If the Coronavirus lockdown is coming in the way of meeting your beau, watch Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London and drive away your self-quarantine blues. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown began 4 days back and it surely is getting difficult to pass time at home amidst TV reruns of shows airing all day. Amidst all the negativity related to COVID 19 and self quarantining, we’re sure people in relationships may be missing meeting their beau in such a lockdown. But, not to worry! To save you and your beloved from boredom and to make you spend some good time together, Pinkvilla’s pick of the day is and starrer Namastey London.

Starring Akshay and Katrina in the lead, Namastey London released back in 2007 and remains one of the most entertaining romantic-comedies. The film revolves around the life of Jasmeet aka Jazz whose father played by wants her to marry an Indian guy to bring some stability in her life. However, Jazz is already in love with a Britisher who is also her boss, Charlie. She decides to fool her parents during the Indian trip and meets Indian guys only to reject them. However, during a village visit, she meets Akshay aka Arjun Singh who falls in love with her and her parents coerce her to marry him.

What happens next is how Jazz realises that Arjun is meant for her and that Charlie isn’t the guy she wants to marry. The classic love story has been given a patriotic twist of East meets West with Jazz and Arjun’s story and hence, Namastey London surely comes as a respite in the time of Coronavirus for people in a relationship when they are self-isolated from their beau only to help prevent the spread of the pandemic. Well, surely the story of Jazz and Arjun will entertain you for 2 hours and 8 minutes. Here are the 5 reasons why Pinkvilla picks Akshay and Katrina starrer Namastey London for you

1. and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry

One of the strongest points of Namastey London was Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s sweet and understated chemistry. Be it the introductory scenes where Jazz doesn’t like Arjun or the ones where she feels closeness to him, Akshay and Katrina look comfortable with each other on screen and hence, they come across as a regular couple. Also, individually, their characters were very well written and Akshay and Katrina did a fab job in portraying them on screen. One of the best scenes in the film is when Akshay aka Arjun tells Jazz aka Katrina to imagine meeting him after marrying Charlie Brown years later. The dialogue that follows,‘Ishq di mere mitra pehchaan ki, mitt jaye jadon zidd apnaan di,’ will tug at your heart’s strings and will remind you of our beloved in the times of Coronavirus shutdown!

2. Desi meets Videsi storyline

The basic storyline of Namastey London is about a videsi girl marrying a desi guy and eventually realising that he is the better one for her. While this premise may have its own flaws, director Vipul Shah managed to portray Jazz and Arjun’s love story in a manner that looks believable. Arjun’s patience till the end and waiting for Jazz to change her decision shows that true love eventually wins and hence, this is one of the classic love stories with a sweet desi-videsi twist to it.

3.Epic patriotic feels in Akshay aka Arjun’s befitting reply to Charlie’s British uncle

One of the best scenes that fills every Indian with pride comes in the mid of the movie when Charlie introduces Arjun aka Akshay to his British uncle who served in East India Company. Being an Indian, Arjun isn’t able to take insults from a Britisher and decides to give him a befitting reply with humility. For those who saw the film in theatres back in 2007, they would recall whistles and claps resounding in the hall when Akshay aka Arjun slams the Britisher who still thinks that Indians have only reached as far as the Snake rope trick! We guarantee it will make you feel proud!

4.Rugby Match between Akshay aka Arjun’s team and Charlie’s team

At one point in the film, Jazz’s fiance Charlie gets jealous of Jasmeet’s growing friendship with Arjun and he challenges him for a Rugby match. Charlie wants the Brown family Vs Malhotra’s and hence a match takes place. But, initially, Jazz’s team is losing to Charlie’s team as Akshay is sitting in the stands with Katrina. Later, when Jazz’s father Rishi Kapoor calls Akshay aka Arjun and he joins the match, Malhotra’s end up defeating the British champions. The perfect plot of putting a British team against Indians worked in the favour of the film and remains a special sequence in the movie that will get you involved with characters!

5. Feel good music

The biggest USP of Namastey London was the heart touching and soothing music. From the peppy beat numbers to the soothing melodies, Himesh Reshammiya ensured that Jazz and Arjun’s love story is told with some amazing melodies to remember. Songs like Chakna Chakna, Main Jahaan Rahoon, Yahi Hota Pyaar, Annan Faanan and more will stick in your head and we bet you would relate to the sad number Viraaniya amidst the self quarantine period!

